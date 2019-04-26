CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured following a crash on Highway 211 Thursday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 p.m. on Highway 211 at the intersection of Hillockburn Road.
An investigation revealed that Sam H. Oroke, 72, of Colton, was driving a maroon 2004 Honda CRV northbound on the highway when he crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a black 2013 Nissan Maxima.
Oroke and the driver of the Nissan, identified as Jimmie Grimes, 75, of Colton, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
OSP said a passenger in the Nissan, identified as Janet Grimes, 75, of Colton, was taken to a Portland-area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Highway 211 was closed for about one hour during the crash investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
