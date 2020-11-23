SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by two drivers on Interstate 5 in Salem, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 5:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 256, the Market Street Interchange.
OSP said an investigation revealed a pedestrian was attempting to cross I-5 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Toyota 4Runner.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
Two lanes of southbound I-5 were closed for about three and a half hours during the investigation.
The Salem Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
