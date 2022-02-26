MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Eugene man who stopped on the side on I-5 was hit and killed by a truck in Marion County on Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at 6 p.m. on Thursday, dispatch received a complaint about an SUV that was “driving all over the road” and almost hitting other cars. The SUV was later reported to be stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a pedestrian was reported struck in the same location. OSP said a semi-truck hit and killed the person who was in the lanes of travel. It was determined the pedestrian was the driver of the SUV. The pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Esteva Cartajena of Eugene.

OSP was assisted by the Turner Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.