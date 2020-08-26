LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver along Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
Prior to 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a crash on I-5 northbound near milepost 233.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Ford F350 pickup was northbound in the fast lane when a male pedestrian ran into his path. The driver of the pickup was unable to avoid striking him.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office, Albany Fire and Rescue, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
OHA will say that this incident was somehow caused by 'Covid-19' to pump up the numbers.
