LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say a man was hit and killed while standing in the center of a southbound lane on Interstate 5 early Friday morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 12:42 a.m. near Albany, according to OSP. The pedestrian died at the scene. Investigators say the man was standing in the center of the lane for unknown reasons.
The driver who hit the pedestrian, identified as 72-year-old Terry Rohse, of Tangent, was traveling south on Interstate 5 in the slow/right lane when the collision occurred, OSP says.
I-5 southbound was closed for about 90 minutes following the crash.
Albany police, Albany fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation were also on scene Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
