MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was hit and killed by a semi-truck driver on northbound Interstate 5 south of Woodburn early Thursday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash took place around 1 a.m. at mile post 267 at Brooks. Oregon State Police said dispatch received numerous calls about a person in the northbound lanes before the crash.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Jeri Sherrod, 63, of Salem, was standing in the northbound lanes of I-5 when they were struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck. Sherrod was pronounced dead at the scene.
A detour was put in place and ODOT said they hoped to reopen some northbound lanes before the major morning commute hours. All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.
I-5 NB is once again OPEN after a long closure at Brooks. Still big delays in the area, but things should improve quickly. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LYIQMclWVg— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) June 17, 2021
The Marion County Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
