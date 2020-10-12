TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash in Tualatin shut down part of northbound Interstate 5 for several hours Monday night.
Oregon State Police told FOX 12 that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
All northbound lanes were shut down between Southwest Nyberg and Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road during the crash investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
