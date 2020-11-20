MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Milwaukie Thursday evening.
At about 7:25 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 99E near Southeast Boardman Avenue.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Tundra was northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound across the highway near the intersection of SE Boardman.
The pedestrian, identified as Tetteh Kofi, 35, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, AMR and Clackamas Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
The sheriff's office investigated another deadly crash near Highway 99E that involved a pedestrian Thursday evening. That crash occurred on South End Road, between Highway 99E and South Rocky Bluff Lane, and remains under investigation.
