MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A pedestrian was killed struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 5 near Woodburn early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Patrol.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270 at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Investigators said that a Mazda M23 driven by Cassidy Schmidt, 19, of Albany, was driving south when she struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said it's unclear why the pedestrian was on the highway.
