MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – Seven people were hurt after a teenager swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 211 on Sunday, colliding with another driver and causing one of the vehicles to possibly catch fire, according to law enforcement.
The crash occurred in Molalla just west of South Dryland Road around 3:45 p.m. Two passengers involved in the crash were transported from the scene by helicopter with severe injuries, law enforcement said.
The teenager, 17, was driving south in a Ford Explorer when she swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 66-year-old driver in a Toyota Tacoma.
Two Oregon State Patrol troopers arrived on scene before paramedics.
“They effectively triaged the seven injured occupants and assisted with extricating multiple occupants,” according to OSP.
Highway 211 was temporarily closed between Dryland Road and Kropf Road while law enforcement was on scene. The conditions of the other people involved in the crash are not clear.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
