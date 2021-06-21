SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A person was injured after a shooting near an Interstate 5 exit in Salem on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police.
Deputies responded to a report of a person being shot near the I-5 northbound off-ramp exit at approximately 2:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.
OSP described the suspect as a Hispanic man who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a shaved or almost shaved head and has a mustache. He was wearing khaki pants and a khaki shirt and was last seen heading south armed with a gun.
Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to call 911.
Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jerry Regis, of Salem.
Troopers are requesting anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact them at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Detective Yoder.
(5) comments
on my way to Eugene from Portland the other day I noticed a large number of camps at every underpass near portland and Salem, not a surprise
This has to be the market st exit since they wouldn’t report which exit and I wonder why ?
One of Kate’s honored guests?
Has to be.
So what's the location of this incident ? Was it at that cesspool under the exits at Market Street that ODOT refuses to clean up ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.