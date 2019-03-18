JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver in southern Oregon died early Monday morning after he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP says the crash occurred on Highway 99 near milepost 10 just before 12:20 a.m.
Investigators say the man was driving a 1987 Toyota pickup when he failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road, and came to a rest in Birdseye Creek.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
No other information was released.
OSP was assisted Monday morning by the Rogue River Fire District, the Rouge River Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
