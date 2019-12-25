LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A cyclist was hit by a driver and died early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred on Highway 126W in Lane County at approximately 4:30 a.m.
OSP says a driver, a 25-year-old man from Springfield, hit the cyclist while driving eastbound in a red GMC Sierra pickup near milepost 51.
The cyclist, Travis Ewert, 49, of Veneta, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 126W in the area was closed for about four hours while investigators were on scene.
Other agencies on scene included the Eugene Fire Department and the Eugene Police Department. No other details were immediately released.
