LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred in Linn County Sunday morning.
At around 7:10 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 67.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Robert Snyder, 60, of Portland, was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on Highway 20 when he went off the road and struck a tree.
Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
