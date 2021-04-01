LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday evening after a crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 20 at the intersection of Highway 226.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda motorcycle was entering Highway 20 from Highway 226 when it struck the side of a Dodge pickup truck.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Martin Pratt Jr., 81, of Portland, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he was pronounced dead. OSP said his passenger, identified as Carol Pratt, 68, of Portland, was also taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office, Albany Fire Department, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
