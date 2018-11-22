MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 74-year-old Portland man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
At 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 17.
OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a red Jeep driven by James Jones was traveling westbound on the highway when for unknown reasons the Jeep went off the road and went down an embankment.
Jones was pronounced dead at the crash site.
OSP said the possibility of Jones experiencing a medical event before the crash is being investigated as a possible cause.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
