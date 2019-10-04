JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement is asking for help finding a possible suspect in a violent assault in southern Oregon.
The shooting and stabbing occurred Monday near Wilderville, which is near Grants Pass in Josephine County, according to Oregon State Police.
A male and a female were hospitalized with serious injuries after the assault, law enforcement says. The male was flown to OHSU in Portland and the woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
OSP released a photo of a man they say is a possible suspect in the assault on Wilderville Lane.
According to OSP, Kyle has a possible last name of Harding or Handing and is approximately 18 years old. He stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall and has short hair and a medium build. According to law enforcement, Kyle has a strong Chicago accent, slumps at his shoulders and isn’t very talkative.
OSP says they have located a gun they believe was used in the assault but haven’t found the knife, which is described as an automatic switchblade with a camouflage handle.
OSP says Kyle should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes into contact with him should call dispatch at 541-776-5111 and reference case number 19-352116.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.