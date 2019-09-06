DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred in Deschutes County Thursday evening.
At about 6:40 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 370 near milepost 2.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Chevy Impala was eastbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control on a corner, slid sideways into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound GMC pickup truck.
The driver of the Chevy, identified as 43-year-old Matthew Herrera, of Prineville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the GMC, identified as Aaron Ruhl, 37, and Jessica Heggie, 32, both of Prineville, were taken to St. Charles for treatment of injuries sustained. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Redmond Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.