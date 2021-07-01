OSP provides update on investigation into remains of young girl found in rural Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police say they now know more identifying details about a young girl whose remains were found near a rest area in Lincoln County last December.
The child’s body was discovered Dec. 10, 2020 at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor. OSP says her body was inside a duffle bag that had been concealed in the forest. Based on the condition of the remains, little was known about her race, appearance, or other identifying characteristics.
With the help of Parabon Nanolabs, which is a specialty lab that can extract DNA information, investigators know more identifying details. OSP released the following new information on Thursday:
- Age: 7-9 years old
- Eye color: Hazel/Brown
- Hair color: Brown/Black
- Skin color: Light brown/Fair with no freckles
- Race: She has been identified as mostly Caucasian with some Central American ancestry
- She was wearing a pull-up diaper
- Likely not have been seen since Nov. 2020
Over the past six months, OSP says detectives have been able to rule out more than 60 potential missing kids as the girl. According to OSP, there is a strong likelihood the girl has not been reported missing. Investigators would like the public to know, we are already considering all children listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website and therefore, there is no need to contact the Oregon State Police to highlight those names.
Anyone with information that might help investigators in identifying the child is asked to call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
(1) comment
That is just sick. We really live among some real life monsters..just pure evil, and it's astounding to me that we're not allowed to put them to death.
