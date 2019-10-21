CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Last week's arrest of an Oregon State University student has the NAACP denouncing the actions of the arresting officer, calling the encounter inhumane and unlawful, while claiming racial inequity.
On Monday, Oregon State Police released new footage of the controversial arrest.
The incident happened in Corvallis on Oct. 13. The NAACP says 21-year-old Genesis Hansen was riding her bike down a fairly quiet road off campus when a trooper on a bike himself stopped to cite her for riding on the wrong side of the road.
She disputed that, and what happened next has started a firestorm of accusations, including claims of excessive force and racial bias.
In the body camera footage, six troopers can be seen in frame, eventually aiding in the arrest of one individual. The original offense? The arresting trooper says the woman, Genesis Hansen, was riding her bike on the wrong side of the road.
Hansen refused to provide her identification, which – according to the ACLU – the state of Oregon allows if you're not driving a vehicle. But police may detain you until they establish your identity.
The footage then shows the arrest. A crowd gathered, with some trying to interject.
A female officer was called in to assist searching Hansen.
After the arrest, the trooper can be heard talking to the others, even stating the result of his arrest, is going to be “a bigger deal.”
The district attorney’s office says charges were never filed in this case.
OSP says they are taking this very seriously and that they released this video in an effort towards transparency.
Meanwhile, OSU’s president has said “this matter is sufficiently troublesome” as the university announces it will reevaluate its service agreement with OSP.
The NAACP will hold a press conference at the Benton County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They’re expected to announce their next move.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.