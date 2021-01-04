LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Investigators working on solving the mysterious remains of a young girl, which were found in rural Lincoln County, have released a new approximation sketch of what she looked like at the time of her death.
The female remains were discovered at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, near the rest area, on Dec. 10. Due to the condition of the remains, Oregon State Police said the child had likely been dead at least 30 days before she was found.
Later in December, OSP asked the public for help in identifying the remains.
It is estimated that the girl was 6 1/2 to 10 years old. She was about 3 feet 10 inches to 4 feet 6 inches tall and had dark brown or black long hair.
Foul play is suspected in her death.
On Monday, troopers released an approximation sketch of the girl, which was provided with the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
