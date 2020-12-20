SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Patrol evacuated people living near a Scappoose home where four explosive devices were found on Saturday for the second day in a row.
Explosive technicians, teams from the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI returned to the home on Sunday, OSP said. The teams are continuing the investigation that may lead to additional controlled disposals.
A search warrant was issued on Friday at a home in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street.
During the search warrant execution, investigators found a substance they said could “present an explosive hazard.” Authorities secured the scene and left to return Saturday with explosive experts where they successfully removed four devices.
