UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a hit-and-run driver involved in a deadly crash that happened in Umatilla County last year.
On Aug. 31, 2019, at around 2:30 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Highway 395 near milepost 4A, just south of Pendleton.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Antonia M. Cobarubias, 41, of Hermiston, was pushing a shopping cart and walking northbound when a driver hit Cobarubias from behind.
Cobarubias was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop, but left several pieces of the vehicle at the scene, according to OSP.
OSP believes that vehicle is a 1996-2000 Honda, possibly a Civic model, with aftermarket features and effects.
A reward is being offered for information leading to a prosecution in the case.
Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact OSP at 1-800-442-0776 or by dialing *OSP from your mobile phone.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
How 'about asking the question of what the victim was doing pushing a grocery cart (that was not her property) along Hwy 395 at 2;30am?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.