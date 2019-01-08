MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An alleged road rage driver was arrested early Tuesday morning after Oregon State Police said he led authorities on a chase along southbound Interstate 5.
OSP said troopers were dispatched to a driving complaint on Interstate 205 near milepost 9.
The suspect vehicle had reportedly ran several vehicles off the road and was driving on the shoulder. The driver was also swerving at other vehicles and would not let anyone pass.
OSP said the driver failed to yield to authorities and continue on southbound I-5.
Salem police officers performed a pit maneuver near milepost 248 and stopped the suspect vehicle.
The driver, identified as Jeffrey Alexander Bailey, 37, was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.
Bailey is facing charges of two counts of reckless driving and attempt to elude.
