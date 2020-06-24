TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 76-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a driver while crossing Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 1 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a crash on Highway 101 near Rockaway Beach.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a driver in a white 2015 Ford F-150 was turning northbound onto the highway from Old Pacific Highway when he struck a pedestrian, identified as Sheila Ann Demartino, of Rockaway Beach.
According to OSP, Demartino was crossing Highway 101 at the same intersection.
Demartino was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 101 was closed for about four hours following the crash.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, and Garibaldi Fire assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.