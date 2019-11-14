HARNEY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crashed that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:45 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 84.5.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Gerald Gates, 75, of Salem, was westbound in a 1992 Chevrolet Corvette when he left the roadway and hit a tree.
Gates was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hines Fire Department, the Harney County Sheriff's Office and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
