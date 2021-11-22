MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died following a crash on Highway 22E in Marion County on Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 7:12 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 34. OSP said an investigation revealed an eastbound Dodge Caravan left the roadway, for unknown reasons, and crashed several hundred feet of the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge, Matthew Chappell, 48, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santiam Fire & Rescue and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.