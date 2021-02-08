MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Salem woman has died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Gervais last week.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on Highway 99E near Northeast Boones Ferry Road.
An investigation revealed that a Ford Fusion, driven by Jordan Chandler, 26, of Salem, was southbound when it went into the northbound lane and collided with a Cherriots mini bus.
Chandler died at the scene.
The passenger in the Ford, identified as Brooke Fisher, 21, was taken to Legacy Emanuel in Portland. OSP said Fisher succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
The driver of the bus, identified as Rachel Bunting, 51, of Salem, was taken to Salem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The three passengers on the bus were taken to Salem Hospital for treatment. OSP did not release the extent of their injuries.
