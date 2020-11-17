MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 66-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22E Monday evening.
Around 5:50 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash scene near milepost 24 on Hwy 22E.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed a Chrysler Town & Country van, operated by William Miller of Scio, was traveling westbound when it went into the eastbound lane and collided with a Dodge pickup, operated by Richard Kruger of Salem.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kruger, 71, was injured and transported to a hospital. The extent of Kruger’s injuries was not reported, and his current condition is not known.
OSP said the highway was closed for about four and a half hours during the crash investigation.
Troopers were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, Stayton Fire Department, and Lyons Fire Department.
