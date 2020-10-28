DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement is searching for a driver who crashed his SUV in southern Oregon.
According to Oregon State Police, Matthew Lang, 33, of Bend, has not been in contact with family of friends since the crash, which occurred on Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find the Ford Explorer badly damaged and unoccupied.
Crews are searching the area for Lang and are asking for the public's help.
Land stands approximately 6-feet tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has brown hair, according to OSP. Anyone who has seen of heard from Lang since the crash is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.