CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Clatsop County on Thursday.
At around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 101 at milepost 17.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed a driver in a Chevrolet Coupe was traveling northbound when he saw a woman, but was unable to avoid her as she crossed into his path of travel.
The pedestrian, identified as Rachel Faith McCune, 35, of Seaside, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 101 was closed to one lane of travel for three hours following the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
