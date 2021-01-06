OSP Rally Attendant ID Help

Photos provided by Oregon State Police

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in unlawful use of a weapon during rally in Salem last month.

On Dec. 21, at about 10:22 a.m., OSP said a man threw a device similar to a tear gas canister into a crowd of police officers and citizens at the Capitol building.

OSP said the device emitted smoke and a gas irritant.

Investigators located video footage that shows the suspect immediately after the canister was thrown.

(Photo provided by Oregon State Police)

OSP said the suspect appears to be a white man, with brown hair and a short, stocky/heavy build.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the rally is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.p3tips.com/823 or 503-823-4357.

(2) comments

maxine
maxine

I'm offended by the description stating he/she/it was a man- Maybe his pronouns are She, Her, It, Zit.

Report Add Reply
Charlatan
Charlatan

It was a mostly peaceful canister...

Report Add Reply

