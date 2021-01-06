SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in unlawful use of a weapon during rally in Salem last month.
On Dec. 21, at about 10:22 a.m., OSP said a man threw a device similar to a tear gas canister into a crowd of police officers and citizens at the Capitol building.
OSP said the device emitted smoke and a gas irritant.
Investigators located video footage that shows the suspect immediately after the canister was thrown.
OSP said the suspect appears to be a white man, with brown hair and a short, stocky/heavy build.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the rally is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.p3tips.com/823 or 503-823-4357.
(2) comments
I'm offended by the description stating he/she/it was a man- Maybe his pronouns are She, Her, It, Zit.
It was a mostly peaceful canister...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.