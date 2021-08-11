OSP seeks help in possible sturgeon poaching case in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were involved in possible sturgeon poaching case in Portland.
OSP says the Fish and Wildlife North Valley Team received a call on July 15 about a suspicious circumstance involving a sturgeon along Northeast Marine Drive along the Columbia River. Troopers received a photo of a man and woman standing along the shoulder of Marine Drive next to a large sturgeon, according to OSP. The suspects and the sturgeon were gone when a trooper arrived.
According to OSP, the trooper spoke with people at nearby transient camps and showed them the photo, but no one recognized the suspects. Troopers continued to search the area, but were unable to locate the people in the photo.
OSP is asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who recognizes the suspects, to contact the TIP line and reference case number SP21-198335. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Turn in Poachers line at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP@state.or.us.
