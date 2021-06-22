'Armed and dangerous' suspect in North Bend homicides identified

Image: Lane County Sheriff's Office

COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help to find the driver who may have given a ride to a suspect in a triple homicide in Coos County.

Oen Nicholson is accused of killing his father and two others in North Bend. OSP said he then drove his father’s pickup on Highway 126 near Noti, where he abandoned it.

OSP believes that he obtained a ride from someone in the Noti area to Springfield, where he abducted Laura Johnson and took her to Wisconsin.

Anyone with information or may have given Nicholson a ride to Noti to Springfield is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information regarding OSP Case # SP21-166186.

