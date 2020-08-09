CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcyclist who struck a bicyclist on Sunday in Clackamas.
Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 213 and Southeast Luther Road just before 6: 30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an Easy Motion electric bicycle heading north was attempting to cross Hwy 213 when he was struck by a white moped/motorcycle also traveling north.
The moped/motorcyclist briefly paused before continuing on Hwy 213, police said.
The electric bicyclist identified as Noman Heine, 67, of Portland was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the moped/bicyclist is described as a male wearing a black helmet and a white t-shirt.
Oregon State Police is requesting any witnesses to the crash, have any information regarding the crash, or know the identity of the moped/motorcycle rider to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and refer to case # SP20-217251.
