CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed all lanes of Highway 26 near Boring for several hours on Friday.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Highway 26 at Southeast Stone Road.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, along with Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, responded to the crash scene.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F250, being driven by Trevor Lee, 33, of Sandy, was westbound at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of a GMC Sierra.
Lee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The driver of the GMC, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
ODOT closed Highway 26 in both directions after the crash. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
ODOT reopened the highway at about 1 p.m.
OSP is asking anyone who may have witnessed any abnormal driving from a white Ford F250 to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and refer to case number SP21-023396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.