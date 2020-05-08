OSP: Semi driver loses control, hits pickup on Hwy 97 in Sherman Co. in deadly crash

SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The driver of a pickup died in a crash involving a semi on Highway 97 in Sherman County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 48 at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said the driver of a northbound semi hauling potatoes lost control, crossed into the southbound lane and rolled onto the driver’s side.
The semi collided with a southbound Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the pickup, Ryan Spyker, 45, of Terrebone, died in the crash.
The semi driver, Amador Ramirez, 25, of Hermiston, sustained minor injuries, according to police.
No further details were released by Oregon State Police.
Highway 97 was closed for five hours after the crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Moro Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
