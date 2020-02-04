COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver was arrested Monday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said they received multiple calls about a semi-truck hauling cattle that was unable to maintain its lane, driving off the road and into oncoming traffic.
Troopers stopped the semi-truck eastbound on Highway 30 near milepost 32. OSP said the truck was hauling 43 head of cattle from California to Washington.
According to OSP, the driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Deputy Pesio and his narcotics K-9 Lars responded to the scene. K-9 Lars alerted to an area in the cab where methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located, according to OSP.
OSP said the driver consented to a blood draw and blood was obtained for testing of controlled substances.
The driver was booked into the Columbia County Jail.
A veterinarian evaluated the cattle and spoke to the owner of them. OSP said the owner arranged for a new driver to take the cattle the remainder of the way to Washington.
(1) comment
Better Call Saul. He'll convince the court that the meth belonged to the cattle, and the driver was the victim of second hand high. Btw, what was the dog doing behind the wheel? Is that who was contracted to deliver the cattle the rest of the way?
