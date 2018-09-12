WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A semi driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a fiery crash on Interstate 84, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash happened on I-84 near milepost 74 at around 1:50 a.m.
OSP said an investigation revealed a commercial truck was eastbound in the slow lane when it drifted off the roadway, hit a rock embankment and caught fire.
The driver died as a result of injuries, according to OSP. The driver was identified by police as 50-year-old Leo Stratton of Portland.
The eastbound lane of I-84 will be closed during the crash investigation and removal of the truck.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Wasco County Sheriff's Office, Mosier Fire Department, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
