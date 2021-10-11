LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person on Highway 34 Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called out to the crash on Highway 34 near milepost 15 at about 7:19 p.m. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound Pontiac G5 crossed into the oncoming lanes and struck an eastbound Mack semi-truck. A Jeep Patriot behind the semi-truck was struck by debris from the crash.
The driver of the Pontiac, identified by OSP as 54-year-old Darin Kleiven, of Sweet Home, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the semi-truck and Jeep were not injured.
Highway 34 was closed for about four hours during the crash investigation. OSP said speed and weather conditions are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.
The Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.