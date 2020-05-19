LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 1:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 219.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Forrest Davisson, 77, of St. Helens, was driving northbound in a Honda Odyssey when he left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned.
Davisson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Halsey Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
