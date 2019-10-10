COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate the use of deadly force by police following a shooting and pursuit along Highway 30 Wednesday morning.
Prior to 5:30 a.m., St. Helens police officers responded to the report of a shooting at the gas station located at 115 North Columbia River Highway, also known as Highway 30.
OSP said officers located the vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting and attempted to contact the driver. The driver fled on the highway towards Deer Island and officers pursued.
The suspect vehicle became disabled near milepost 35 and the suspect fled on foot.
OSP said a St. Helens police officer then used force which resulted in the death of the suspect.
The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
OSP said detectives are investigating the report that shots were being fired from the suspect vehicle before and during the pursuit.
Highway 30 was closed in both directions for multiple hours during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witness any part of the incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP or 503-375-3555.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.