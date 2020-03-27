SALEM, OR (KPTV) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed Friday morning while police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Oregon State Police said troopers from the Salem Area Command were involved in a shooting on I-5 near milepost 248.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. The involved troopers were not injured.
No further details about the incident have been released at this time.
The Salem Police Department is leading the investigation in cooperation with the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
During the investigation, all lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed. OSP said the interstate will likely remain closed until 9 a.m.
A detour is in place at Delaney Road and Enchanted Way. Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area.
OSP said the involved troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
