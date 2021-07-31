KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police has identified the man who engaged in a shootout with Keizer police, then struck and killed a woman while fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle.
Sean Beck, 47, of Olympia, Wash., was still in the hospital with several gunshot wounds Saturday. Police haven't said what charges he is facing.
According to OSP, Keizer police officers responded about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to a “suspicious vehicle” near River Road North and Dearborn Avenue North.
OSP: Keizer police officers and man shot at each other, man then hit and killed pedestrian while fleeing
Troopers said when police approached the vehicle, officers contacted two men near it and determined the vehicle had been stolen. One of the men, later identified as Beck, “exchanged gunfire with officers and then fled in the vehicle.” OSP did not say if Beck or officers fired first. The second man remained at the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.
Beck reportedly fled southbound on River Road, then struck a woman who was walking across the street. Becky Dietzel, 64, of Salem, died at the scene. Police said Beck did not stop. He surrendered to police after a short standoff and was taken to Salem Hospital with several gunshot wounds.
According to OSP, six KPD officers were involved in the shootout and have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol. They were identified as:
- Sergeant Kevin DeMarco with Keizer Police Department 14 years
- Officer Scott Keniston with Keizer Police Department 14 years
- Officer Michael Kowash with Keizer Police Department 3 years
- Officer Jeremy Darst with Keizer Police Department 3 years
- Officer Chad Fahey with Keizer Police Department 3 years
- Officer Cody Stupfel with Keizer Police Department 1 year
OSP is leading the investigations.
