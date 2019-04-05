LAKE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects accused of abusing two young boys in southern Oregon were arrested in Indiana Thursday, according to Oregon State Police.
The suspects, identified as Shawn Michael Fortune, 26, and Jamie Baust, 31, allegedly abused the boys in New Pine Creek in southern Lake County near the California border.
Detectives launched an investigation in January this year after the boys disclosed extensive physical abuse and said they were forced to ingest marijuana, according to OSP.
Warrants were issued for the arrest of Fortune and Baust, but the suspects fled the state, OSP says.
Detectives enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service – Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Fortune and Baust were located in South Bend, Indiana. Fortune and Baust were taken into custody without incident and will be held in Indiana until they can be extradited to Oregon, according to OSP.
Fortune and Baust were arrested on charges including causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, criminal mistreatment first degree, assault in the third degree, and unlawful use of a stun gun, tear gas or mace.
