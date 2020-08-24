LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Troopers are asking for help after they say a man was attacked and a woman kidnapped from a campsite in Lane County.
Law enforcement has identified three suspects. One suspect was initially arrested, a second suspect turned himself in days later and a third suspect is still at large.
The man after being attacked escaped and hid in a heavily forested area and was found along State Route 126 near milepost 26.5 early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded and found the man with extensive injuries to his head, face, and body. Troopers said he was transported to Peace Harbor in Florence for treatment of his injuries.
Law enforcement then searched the area and found one suspect, Michael Light, and the female victim in a vehicle; Light was arrested without incident and the woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to OSP.
Light, 39, is facing charges including assault in the second degree and kidnapping in the first degree. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail.
Follow up investigation by Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office identified two additional suspects–Michael Lokey-Wilson and Jonathan Dakota Appelt–in the alleged assault and kidnapping.
On Wednesday, OSP reported that Michael Lokey-Wilson had turned himself in to law enforcement and is facing charges of second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
Troopers are searching for Dakota Appelt and are asking for help finding him. They warn community members to not attempt to contact or apprehend the suspect, as he's considered armed and dangerous. Lokey-Wilson was also previously described as armed and dangerous by police.
Appelt is a white man and stands approximately 6-feet tall. He weighs around 185 pounds and has short blond hair and blue eyes. Appelt has a prominent tattoo on his neck, according to troopers.
Anyone who sees Appelt or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OSP Dispatch Center at 1-800-442-0776 or the Springfield Area Command at 541-726-2536.
It must be terribly frustrating for the D.A. and our Dear Governor to be unable to charge that armed female with anything ... yet.
i heard about this on the radio today.. seems an Armed Woman held the criminal that was captured until the police could finally get there to take him into custody and render aid to the injured victim
I see they conveniently left out the parts about a Woman armed with a Rifle that !. protected the male victim from the criminal that was captured 2. disarmed and held the Criminal at bay until the Police finally showed up to arrest him.
