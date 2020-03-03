POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested early Monday morning following a pursuit that began in Grand Ronde and ended in a crash in West Salem.
At around 1 a.m., an Oregon State Police trooper was called out to a suspicious vehicle that was parked in front of the American Market in Grand Ronde. It was reported that multiple doors of the vehicle, a black Suburban, were open and the market was closed at that time.
When the trooper approached the vehicle, a male ran from the front door of the market and jump into a passenger seat. The trooper said he noticed the front glass door to the market had been smashed with a rock.
OSP said the suspect vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 18.
The trooper lost sight of the vehicle, but Polk County deputies later located it eastbound on Highway 22W near milepost 12.
The pursuit continued into West Salem, where OSP said the suspect driver crashed into a tree.
OSP said a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after a short chase.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Draper, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested by troopers as they were trying to evade Salem police officers, according to OSP.
Draper was booked into the Polk County Jail on two counts of recklessly endangering, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, attempted assault on a public safety officer, and two counts of attempt to elude a police officer.
The 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, who have not been identified, were booked into the Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and interfering.
OSP said one of the juveniles had an arrest warrant out of Washington.
