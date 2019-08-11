SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Someone stole a pickup truck full of fruit from a stand in Seaside on Saturday. Then about 30 miles away, Oregon State Police say the thief crashed the truck into a tree.
Monte Derrick spends a lot of summer days working this Seaside fruit stand, but none of them have been quite like Saturday afternoon.
“Twenty-five years, I’ve never seen this happen before in my life,” Derrick said.
He said it all started when a guy riding by on a bicycle got honked at. He didn’t think much of it, so he just went back to work.
“I went over here, started rearranging some produce, and I heard my door squeak. So I came up here and he was already in the pickup,” Derrick said.
Surveillance video obtained by FOX 12 shows the moment the pickup takes off, with Derrick giving chase.
“I went to grab the door handle, he put it in drive, and he left that skid mark all the way out,” Derrick said.
About an hour after Derrick called 911, he learned the pickup with hundreds of dollars of fruit still inside was found. But it had gone off the road and crashed more than 30 miles away near Timber.
The pickup truck hit a small pile of rocks right after coming off Highway 26 and slammed into a tree. Boxes of fruit were still in the back.
Investigating OSP troopers say the suspect who crashed the stolen Dodge truck appeared to have minor injuries but was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital as a precaution because he wouldn’t talk to them.
“He was shaking. His eyes were dilated, just humongous, and I could just tell he was on something,” said Derrick.
Derrick could only shake his head as he saw photos of the damage.
“Why would you want to steal anybody’s vehicle, from a stand out in the open, with them standing right there? Why would you want to do that?” he said.
And to make things worse, Derrick doesn’t even own the truck. He borrowed it from a friend.
“We’re going to have to get him a new truck. I’m going to have to get another vehicle to use to come up to work,” he said.
Now, state police not only want to know why it was stolen, but also why it crashed. They are asking anyone who may have seen it on the roads Saturday afternoon to give them a call.
The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Johnathan Lance Kvale. He was cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft II and reckless driving.
