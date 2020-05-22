CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 212 Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 212 at Lani Lane.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Toyota Land Cruiser was traveling eastbound on the highway when it drifted into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda Accord.
The driver of the Honda, identified as Michael Laubach, 44, of Tigard, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver of the Toyota did not sustain serious injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire and the Boring Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
