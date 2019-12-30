TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 101 in Tillamook County.
Just after 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to the crash on the highway near milepost 80.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that Dorene Anderson, 65, of Tillamook, was traveling northbound in a red Pontiac Grand Am when, for unknown reasons, she left the roadway, struck a tree and came to a rest in Beaver Creek.
Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and Nestucca Fire and Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.